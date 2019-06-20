Desmond Orphey found guilty of murder in 2017 death of Joshua Touchet

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A jury in state district court found Desmond Orphey guilty of murder in the July 22, 2017, shooting death of Joshua Touchet at the Twelve Palms RV Park on Broad Street.
Desmond Orphey was found guilty of second-degree murder, principal to armed robbery with a firearm, conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a firearm, and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.
According to court testimony, two men with a gun robbed one man of $7 and a cell phone. They then attempted to rob Touchet, but shot him when he refused to roll down his car window.
The man who pulled the trigger, Johnnie Hardman, has already been convicted of first-degree murder. A juvenile who acted at the lookout has also pleaded guilty.
