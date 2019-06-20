Cowgirls sign Ragin’ Cajun transfer Caylon Brabham

LAKE CHARLES – McNeese Cowgirl softball head coach James Landreneau has announced the signing of Caylon Brabham who is transferring from UL Lafayette after a 2019 redshirt season.
The Amite native and product of Oak Forest Academy, Brabham was a three sport standout in softball, track and field, and basketball at Oak Forest Academy and helped guide her softball team to the 2016 state title and the 2017 state runner-up.
“We’re excited to welcome Caylon to our McNeese family,” said Landreneau. “Her drive for success both on and off the field will prove to be a great addition for us.
“She’s a physical hitter with great glove skills and is a fierce competitor.”
The infielder earned first team all-district and all-state honors during her high school career and was also awarded the North Oaks Player of the Season and All-Star MVP awards. She played select softball for the Louisiana Voodoo squad.
Brabham will be eligible immediately.
