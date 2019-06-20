Carson Maxwell becomes McNeese’s first-ever gold glove winner

The other members of the 2019 Gold Glove team are catcher Adley Rutschmann of Oregon State, first baseman Gabe Matthews of Oregon, second baseman Salo Iza of New Orleans, shortstop Cam Shepherd of Georgia and pitcher Steve Theetge of Bryant. LSU’s Zach Watson won his second straight gold glove award and he’s joined in the outfield by Zach Weatherford of Wright State and Josh Litchfield of Charleston Southern.