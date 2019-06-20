Carson Maxwell becomes McNeese’s first-ever gold glove winner

LAKE CHARLES, La. — McNeese third baseman Carson Maxwell has made history as the only Cowboy to ever win a collegiate gold glove award. The ABCA and Rawlings announced the winners Wednesday night.
Maxwell was a member of the 2019 Southland Conference All-Defensive Team, after he tallied 129 assists with just four errors and 12 double-plays in 199 chances from the hot corner, helping lead the Cowboys to their first Southland Conference Tournament title and NCAA Tournament appearance since 2003.
In league play, he was flawless at third base, finishing as one of eight Southland defenders to post a perfect fielding percentage on at least 100 total chances. Maxwell recorded 66 assists and helped on four twin-killings.
The other members of the 2019 Gold Glove team are catcher Adley Rutschmann of Oregon State, first baseman Gabe Matthews of Oregon, second baseman Salo Iza of New Orleans, shortstop Cam Shepherd of Georgia and pitcher Steve Theetge of Bryant. LSU’s Zach Watson won his second straight gold glove award and he’s joined in the outfield by Zach Weatherford of Wright State and Josh Litchfield of Charleston Southern.
The ABCA Gold Glove Awards are selected by ABCA coaches committees at each level: NCAA Divisions I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA Divisions I, II and III, Pacific Association Division, and High School.
The first ABCA Gold Glove teams were recognized in 2007, making this the 13th season the Gold Glove Awards have been presented in the collegiate and high school ranks.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.