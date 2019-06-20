BPSO deputy’s home ‘total loss’ following storm; thankful for his life

BPSO deputy’s home ‘total loss’ following storm; thankful for his life
By KSLA Digital Team | June 20, 2019 at 7:21 AM CDT - Updated June 20 at 12:57 PM

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man is thankful he’s alive this morning after a storm tore his home apart followings storms on Thursday morning.

Deputy Carl Jones says he couldn’t believe his eyes after he saw what was left of his home.

“All I could say is 'thank you Jesus for saving my life because all this devastation around me,” Jones said. “I could of not been here today. I mean, it’s just devastating.”

Jones said his roof was completely torn from his home.

I am getting our first look at the horrifying damage to the northern Bossier region after a severe storm - and possible...

Posted by Christian Piekos KSLA on Thursday, June 20, 2019

“My whole roof is off my house, my whole front porch is off,” Jones said. “It’s just a total loss.”

Crews remain in Bossier Parish, some walking home to home to make sure residents are okay.

The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will be your First Alert on the potential for severe weather.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.