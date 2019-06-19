U.S. Senate confirms James David Cain Jr. as federal judge

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - James David Cain Jr. was confirmed by the U.S. Senate Wednesday as federal judge of the Western District of Louisiana in Lake Charles.
The federal judgeship in Lake Charles, last filled by Patricia Minaldi, has been without a district judge for almost two years.
“Mr. Cain has the extensive legal experience, temperament, and sense of fairness needed for this position,” said Sen. Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA).
“After clerking for a judge and practicing law for 12 years, Mr. Cain is ready to step into a judgeship that has been vacant for two years. I’m pleased that he was confirmed to be the U.S. judge for the Western District of Louisiana,” said Senator John Kennedy (R-LA).
Greg Guidry, an associate justice for the Louisiana Supreme Court, was confirmed as a judge in the Eastern District of Louisiana.
