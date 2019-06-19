SURVIVING THE STORMS: 2019 Hurricane Special airs at 6:30 p.m.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Join KPLC’s First Alert weather team at 6:30 p.m. as they guide you through what to do in the event of a hurricane.
Hurricane season began June 1 and lasts through Nov. 30.
KPLC’s 30-minute special will feature stories on how Southwest Louisiana and its increased population has prepared itself for a hurricane, how current construction would affect evacuation routes and a seasonal outlook of how much tropical activity is expected.
Our reporters and meteorologists also guide you through what you need to do to stay prepared throughout hurricane season and what you would need to do if an evacuation order was given.
