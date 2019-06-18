Report: Saints negotiations with Michael Thomas ‘progressing’

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Negotiations between the Saints and Michael Thomas are ‘progressing’, according to Diana Russini of ESPN.
The report added the Saints are comfortable making Thomas the highest paid wide receiver in the game and hope to have a deal done by training camp.
Thomas has been nothing short of stellar in his three years in New Orleans. Last season, he had 125 receptions 1,405 yards and nine touchdowns. Currently, Odell Beckham has the highest average salary in the NFL for a wide receiver at $18 million per year.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.