Over $1M worth of cocaine recovered off the coast of Louisiana

NEW IBERIA, La. (WAFB) - Over $1 million dollars worth of cocaine was recovered approximately 50 miles off the coast of Louisiana, according to deputies with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security contacted deputies on June 18 and notified them that the crew of a commercial vessel had found a “suspicious bundle” floating in the Gulf of Mexico, roughly 50 to 55 miles south of Southwest Pass.
Deputies seized the suspicious bundle when the boat returned to the Port of Iberia in New Iberia, La.
Authorities said the bundle, weighing 75 pounds, contained 30 individually wrapped packages of suspected pure cocaine, each weighing 2.5 pounds.
Investigators with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office are working with federal law enforcement officials to determine the origin of cocaine.
