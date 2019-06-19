LEGAL CORNER: No solicitation, coach praying, passive income

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please.
QUESTION: If school officials are not involved, do students have a right to pray, either individually or as a group, at a school athletic competition, assembly or other extracurricular activity?
ANSWER: Yes.
The U.S. Supreme Court has held “nothing in the Constitution as interpreted by this Court prohibits any public school student from voluntarily praying at any time before, during, or after the school day.” LA Attorney General Jeff Landry and Congressman Mike Johnson has published The “Louisiana Student Rights Review” which states that although the government is prohibited from sponsoring religious activities in schools, the Constitution fully protects the free speech and religious expression of students.
THE LAW: When there is no involvement of the school or its employees, students are allowed to pray to the same extent that other speech is allowed. So long as a student is engaging in speech that is clearly his or her own and not the speech of the school, that student’s private expression is protected by law. A number of factors may be relevant in determining whether a prayer is private student speech or impermissibly endorsed by the school. For example: if a school allows for the free speech of students in welcoming remarks and does not in any way control the content of the speech or enforce a policy that either encourages or discourages religious speech, a student-initiated prayer should be constitutional.
QUESTION: I’ve lived by my neighbor for about 8 years. He’s a very nice man. He’s in his 80’s. We have had no problems. However, his wife passed away last year of cancer and since then he’s been going in his backyard smoking on the back porch in the afternoons IN THE NUDE. He claims he’s sunbathing; although, I’ve seen him even mowing the backyard lawn in his birthday suit. Ultimately, can you legally walk around your backyard naked even if it’s enclosed properly from other’s view?
ANSWER: No, you cannot.
Such exposure of oneself in any place open to the public view is blatantly offensive and such persons can be charged with the crime of obscenity. The penalties for obscenity in Louisiana are strict, as these are felony charges. For a first offense of obscenity in Louisiana, you may be sentenced up to three years in prison or fine up to $2500. A second offense carries up to an additional three years in prison and a fine of up to $5000. It is hot here in LA, however, you must wear something!
THE LAW: L.R.S. 14§106 et seq. Obscenity (A) The crime of obscenity is the intentional:(1) Exposure of the genitals, pubic hair, anus, vulva, or female breast nipples in any public place or place open to the public view, or in any prison or jail, with the intent of arousing sexual desire or which appeals to prurient interest or is patently (blatantly) offensive.
QUESTION: Our church has accumulated funds that will not be spent for several months. If we put the money into a Certificate of Deposit to gain interest during this waiting period, could our church lose its tax exempt status from interest earned on church income?
ANSWER: No, absolutely not.
Nonprofit organizations serve a vital role in society, with most such entities having a religious, charitable, scientific, or educational purpose that qualifies them for exemptions from income tax. However, even an organization set up as a nonprofit can still invest its financial resources in most of the same investments as a for-profit business entity, with some limitations that ensure that the organization’s charitable purpose is fulfilled.
THE LAW: Program-related investments (PRIs) are those in which:
1. The primary purpose is to accomplish one or more of the foundation's exempt purposes,
2. Production of income or appreciation of property is not a significant purpose, and
3. Influencing legislation or taking part in political campaigns on behalf of candidates is not a purpose.
In determining whether a significant purpose of an investment is the production of income or the appreciation of property, it is relevant whether investors who engage in investments only for profit would be likely to make the investment on the same terms as the private foundation. If an investment incidentally produces significant income or capital appreciation, this is not, in the absence of other factors, conclusive evidence that a significant purpose is the production of income or the appreciation of property.
To be program-related, the investments must significantly further the foundation’s exempt activities. They must be investments that would not have been made except for their relationship to the exempt purposes. The investments include those made in functionally related activities that are carried on within a larger combination of similar activities related to the exempt purposes.
