LEGAL CORNER: No solicitation, coach praying, passive income

THE LAW: When there is no involvement of the school or its employees, students are allowed to pray to the same extent that other speech is allowed. So long as a student is engaging in speech that is clearly his or her own and not the speech of the school, that student’s private expression is protected by law. A number of factors may be relevant in determining whether a prayer is private student speech or impermissibly endorsed by the school. For example: if a school allows for the free speech of students in welcoming remarks and does not in any way control the content of the speech or enforce a policy that either encourages or discourages religious speech, a student-initiated prayer should be constitutional.