KPLC 7 Sports’ 7-in-Seven Countdown returns June 24
By Brady Renard | June 19, 2019 at 4:48 PM CDT - Updated June 19 at 4:48 PM

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - In the seven weeks prior to football season, KPLC 7 Sports will once again bring you the 7-in-Seven countdown each week leading into our TDL: Two-A-Days coverage. Countdowns will include topics from McNeese's most exciting matchups to the top high school prospects in Southwest Louisiana.

Every Monday a new countdown begins, starting June 24. Below is the schedule for the 2019 7-in-Seven Countdown.

June 24-30: Top McNeese matchups in 2018

July 1-7: Most competitive #SWLApreps districts in 2018

July 8-14: Top Touchdown Live matchups in 2018

July 15-21: Top surprise #SWLApreps teams in 2018

July 22-28: Top #SWLApreps teams in 2018

July 29-Aug.4: Top McNeese impact players in 2018

Aug. 5-11: Top 2019 #SWLApreps college prospects

