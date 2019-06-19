First Alert Forecast: Hot and humid to end the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Through the rest of the afternoon expect hot and humid conditions to stick around. We’ll see temperatures top out in the low 90s, but with all the humidity it’ll feel like the triple digits through the afternoon. We could see 101-105 in some locations. Be sure to use caution in this heat and drink plenty of water while taking frequent breaks. If you’re out in the sun be sure to apply and reapply sunscreen as well we’ve got an extreme UV index! Don’t forget water and sand reflect sunlight meaning burning is more likely at the pool or beach.
Overnight we see temperatures starting to fall but not really cooling us off we’ll bottom out in the upper 70s and might see a shower or two. The Storm Prediction Center is watching a cluster of thunderstorms moving off the Rocky Mountains and expects them to move through northeast Texas today before moving through SWLA later tonight into early tomorrow morning. These are not expected to be severe, but we could see a shower or two overnight.
Starting Thursday hot and humid once again. We’ll quickly warm up into the low 90s, but feel like the triple digits. We could see heat indices between 100-105 through the afternoon. We do have a low rain chance for maybe one or two afternoon showers to develop, but that chance remains very low. Into the evening that rain chance diminishes and we start to see temperatures fall into the upper 70s overnight.
Friday we’ll see pretty similar conditions to Thursday with that humidity sticking around. We’ll see highs top out in the low 90s but feel like the triple digits with heat index values between 100-105. We do have that very slight chance for a cooling shower, but most of us will remain hot and dry through the afternoon.
We see a better chance for those afternoon showers into the weekend with a 20% chance of one developing during the afternoon hours both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will still be hot and feels like temperatures in the triple digits.
Out in the tropics we’ve got a lot of dust which is good for us! This hinders the development of any tropical systems!
