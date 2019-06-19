First Alert Forecast: Hot and humid to end the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Through the rest of the afternoon expect hot and humid conditions to stick around. We’ll see temperatures top out in the low 90s, but with all the humidity it’ll feel like the triple digits through the afternoon. We could see 101-105 in some locations. Be sure to use caution in this heat and drink plenty of water while taking frequent breaks. If you’re out in the sun be sure to apply and reapply sunscreen as well we’ve got an extreme UV index! Don’t forget water and sand reflect sunlight meaning burning is more likely at the pool or beach.