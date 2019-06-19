FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat intensifies as rain chances continue to fade away this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As was the case yesterday, rain won’t be a factor in our area, keeping the focus of the weather story on the heat, humidity and feels like temperatures today that will top the 100 degree mark this afternoon. Plan accordingly if working outdoors and make sure to take plenty of breaks and try to stay out of the direct sunshine while doing strenuous activities.
Temperatures has barely fallen out of the 80s overnight keeping the heat pumped up during the nighttime hours and making for a much more uncomfortable feel to start the day thanks to the higher dewpoints. Expect to quickly warm up today and top out anywhere from 91 to 93 this afternoon with heat index values between 102 and 104.
Winds remain onshore but the limiting factor of our more normal sea breeze induced showers and thunderstorms is high pressure aloft that remains strong over the area. This ridge aloft will keep showers and thunderstorms away a few more days with passing disturbances bringing rain and storms to northern Louisiana but tracking away from our area through Friday.
Over the weekend, this ridge aloft will begin to erode and allow for a couple of afternoon storms to pop up by Saturday, although the best rain chances come Sunday as a more robust upper disturbances track further south and passes directly over Southwest Louisiana. This will send rain chances up for the latter half of the weekend. Daily thunderstorms look to be a better bet next week as the ridge aloft remains weak enough to allow these to form with daytime heating.
The tropics remain quiet with no new development expected this week. Make sure to tune in to the First Alert Weather Team’s 2019 Hurricane Special, “Surviving the Storms” which airs tonight at 6:30 PM on KPLC, immediately following 7News at 6.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
