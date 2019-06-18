Ehret defensive lineman Patrick Jenkins stays close to home, commits to LSU

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - At 6'2", 285 pounds, Ehret's Patrick Jenkins is a nightmare for opposing offensive lineman. His exploits were on full display when he racked up three sacks in a spring game against Karr.
“It was a very fun game, good competition. They have back-to-back state championships, so I had to go out there and dominate. Had a lot of people watching me, had to prove a point,” said senior Patrick Jenkins.
Jenkins not only proved a point, but caught the eyes of LSU. Coach Orgeron offered the defensive lineman a scholarship, and Jenkins soon after committed to the Tigers.
“It was a very amazing moment, a very blessed moment to be an LSU Tiger. Growing up in Louisiana, that’s every kids dream. Great opportunity for me to put on for the home state. I want my mom to come to the games. She’s made a lot of sacrifices for me. I wanted to give back to her, let her come to the games,” said Jenkins.
A short drive no doubt helped in Jenkins decision to attend LSU, but he also loves what Coach orgeron is building on and off the field.
“The culture, LSU’s swag is different, they’re savages. When you go to LSU, you got to be a savage to play. So that’s my mindset when I go there, be a savage,” said Jenkins
