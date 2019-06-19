Cody Orgeron to attend Manning Passing Academy as counselor

LAKE CHARLES – Junior McNeese quarterback Cody Orgeron has been invited to participate at this year’s Manning Passing Academy, which will take place June 27-30 at Nicholls State University.
Orgeron is the second quarterback in as many years to be invited as an instructor for the prestigious camp that will feature 45 of the top QBs in college football as well as some top high school players in the country. James Tabary was an instructor last summer.
“I’m super honored and humbled to be able to do this,” said Orgeron. “This will be my first experience at the camp. I’m ready to get there and work with the best QBs in the country.”
Four other quarterbacks from the Southland Conference will join Orgeron – Luke Anthony of Abilene Christian, Chase Fourcade of Nicholls, Chason Virgil of Southeastern Louisiana, and Northwestern State’s Shelton Eppler.
Also invited to be counselors will be Heisman Trophy hopefuls Trevor Lawrence of Clemson, Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa, Jake Fromm of Georgia, Notre Dame’s Ian Book and Joe Burrow of LSU.
“I’m looking forward to meeting with the Mannings (Peyton, Eli, Archie) and pick their brain about their path to success – what they look for in breaking down film; how they take care of their body; things like that that can make me a better all-around player.
“This is a big deal and an opportunity of a lifetime. I’m a little nervous but very honored and grateful for the chance.”
Orgeron and the Cowboys will report for fall camp on Aug. 1 to prepare for the Aug. 31 season opener at home against Southern.
The Manning Passing Academy is owned and operated by the first family of football: Archie, Cooper, Peyton and Eli Manning. This camp will be the 15th year for the event to be held on the Nicholls campus.
