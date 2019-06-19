Brees nominated for two ESPYs

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has been nominated for two ESPYs: Best Record-Breaking Performance and Best NFL Player.
The winners for all the ESPYs will be announced on Wednesday, July 10, at 7 p.m. central time.
Brees became the all-time passing leader against Washington on “Monday Night Football” on October 8. Brees broke Peyton Manning’s total of 71,940, and Brees now stands at 74,437 passing yards after the 2018 season.
For the Best Record-Breaking Performance category, Brees is joined by Oregon women’s basketball p
layer Sabrina Ionescu, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, and high school track phenom Matthew Boling.
Brees will try and beat out three other competitors for Best NFL Player: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Rams running back Todd Gurley II.
In 2010, Brees received three ESPY trophies - Best Male Athlete, Best Championship Performance and Best NFL Player.
