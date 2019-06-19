Baton Rouge man allegedly leads police on high speed chase after handing joint to officer

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A man is in custody after the Welsh Police Department says he led officers on a high speed chase along I-10.
According to Welsh Police an officer stopped Tristan Williams, 29, on I-10 for a traffic violation on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 around 8 p.m.
While speaking with Williams the officer noticed the smell of marijuana and asked if there was any inside William’s vehicle.
Police say that Williams said “yes” and handed the officer a small hand rolled joint.
Williams was then asked to step out of the vehicle but once Williams exited he jumped back in and began to drive away.
The officer attempted to use a taser on Williams but was unable to stop him.
After that the officer pursued Williams along I-10 Eastbound towards Lake Charles.
Williams was stopped and taken into custody at the bottom of the I-210 bridge in Lake Charles where Louisiana State Police Troop D had set up spike strips.
Williams has been booked into the Welsh City jail for driving in the left lane, failure to yield to other vehicles, driving on the shoulder, passing failure to signal, following too close, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, aggravated flight in a vehicle, driving under suspension, and possession of marijuana.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.