Barbe’s Drost, Walker named High School All-Americans by Collegiate Baseball

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Barbe Buccaneers are still celebrating the school’s tenth state title and with the championship banners come postseason honors. Collegiate Baseball released its 2019 High School All-American list and a pair of Bucs made the cut.
Barbe pitcher Jack Walker and utility player Brody Drost were both named to the second team of their positions by the publication. Each player was key in the Class 5A title game in May. Walker was the winning pitcher after going 6.2 innings and Drost had five RBIs including a home run. Drost was named the Class 5A Most Outstanding Player in the championship game.
Drost, a junior infielder and pitcher, was dominant on the mound with an 8-0 record, alongside a 0.98 ERA. At the plate he hit .364 with seven home runs and 37 RBIs. Drost is committed to play for Paul Mainieri at LSU.
Walker was special in his sophomore season as he carved out a role as the season went on. The Mississippi State commit went 9-1 with a 1.14 ERA in 2019.
