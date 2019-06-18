Westlake man arrested for alleged first-degree rape of minor

WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says a Westlake man has been arrested on allegations of inappropriate sexual contact with a minor, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office.
John Michael Ward, 45, of Westlake was arrested on June 17, after the Department of Child and Family Services received an anonymous call to its tip line.
When confronted by detectives, Ward allegedly confessed that he has been molesting an 11-year-old girl since 2017, when she was 9. According to Myers, Ward also admitted to videoing the girl while she was nude on two separate occasions.
He was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center and is facing 10 counts of first-degree rape, 40 counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, and 2 counts of pornography involving children.
Judge Sharon Wilson set his bond at $640,000.
Det. Jacob Dore is the lead investigator.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.