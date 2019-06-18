Two armed with knife steal headphones, food from pharmacy

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Two men armed with a knife stole headphones and food from a pharmacy on La. 14, officials said.
Kim Myers, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office, said the incident happened around 10 a.m. on June 9.
Detectives viewed video surveillance inside the store and were able to locate the suspects a short time later near the store, Myers said.
Aaron J. Carvin, 27, and Nicholas D. Carvin, 26, both of Lake Charles, confirmed they were involved in the robbery and told detectives they were responsible for other robberies that had taken place at the same pharmacy, Myers said.
They were booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on counts of armed robbery and theft less than $1,000. Judge Guy Bradberry set Aaron Carvin’s bond at $255,000 and Nicholas Carvin’s bond at $155,000.
Myers said detectives are currently looking into the other robberies mentioned by the suspects. More arrests and charges are possible.
Det. Joshua Bruns is the lead investigator.
