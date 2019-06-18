Swimming advisory placed on I-10 beach

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As of June 10th a swimming advisory was issued for the North I-10 beach.
Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh with the Louisiana department of Health says it’s not an uncommon issue.
“Bacteria are found in the environment all around us and so if high levels of those bacteria get into the water from sewer systems or from runoff in the environment then it starts to grow those bacteria,” Cavanaugh said.
The department tests water weekly from 24 beaches along Louisiana’s coast for bacteria commonly found from sewage pollution. When the concentration of bacteria gets too high an advisory is put in place.
“It’s very common in the peak of summer whenever the water gets very warm,” Cavanaugh said. “It tends to really happen also when we don’t have any rainfall because then those bacteria get concentrated and not diluted as much.”
The advisory was aimed at those with low immune systems. Such as those with diabetes, cancer patients, children, and seniors.
Cavanaugh ensures that the advisory is not uncommon in Louisiana and it’s manly for residents overall safety.
“We’re not saying you can’t swim in the water," Cavanaugh said. "We’re just saying we know that bacteria levels are high and there is a potential risk but for people who have good immune systems most of the time these don’t cause a problem.”
