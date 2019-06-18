Residents concerned about lower guard rails on I-210 bridge

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With over 150 accidents since January, and constant delays in both directions, the I-210 bridge is a constant concern.
Now some residents are feeling a little fearful of a certain aspect of the new bridge, like the new lower guard rails on the Eastbound side.
Denny Harris drives a truck with a loaded trailer hitched behind. He says he feels if a truck his size were to get into an accident on the bridge, it could be a danger.
"Yeah that would be a concern,” Harris said. “It would make sense to have something a little taller there, you know, to look for you know. Pay more attention, something to look for, I guess. With it being low, you know, it’s something to be concerned about. That's also up to the driver too to be paying attention."
But some like Zeline Middaugh say they appreciate the upgrade. She says many may fear it because they don't like change.
"I think it's just a matter of getting used to it,” Middaugh said. “They made changes for positive reasons. Some people are not too accepting of changes. You know, the old ways, they've gotten used to it. Now it's a little change and it's just a matter of getting used to it. Once you drive it multiple times and get the hang of it, everything will be okay."
Harris says change or no change, just be extra cautious.
"Be mindful of everybody in front of you,” Harris said. “Behind you. Just watch your sides you know. Just be careful, you know."
We reached out to DOTD for information on the new rails and how they measure up to the old ones. We’re told they could get us that information tomorrow.
