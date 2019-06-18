Pelicans commit to Alvin Gentry through 2020-21 season

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -
Since his arrival as the Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations, David Griffin’s done nothing but build up Alvin Gentry as the coach he wants to lead the team into a new era. Now, the team is showing that confidence on paper as well.
The Pelicans picked up their team option to keep Gentry through the 2020-21 season. He’ll be tasked with taking advantage of a young roster to execute his uptempo offense.
While Gentry’s regular season record of 145-183 doesn’t exactly look good on paper, several of those seasons were doomed almost as soon as they began with injuries. And most recently, their 2018-19 campaign was wrecked at the midway mark by an Anthony Davis trade request.
