McNeese’s Maxwell named ABCA Gold Glove finalist

LAKE CHARLES, La. — The American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) announced the finalist for the Gold Glove Award at each position on Monday with McNeese’s senior third baseman Carson Maxwell being one named at his position.
A member of the 2019 Southland Conference All-Defensive Team, Maxwell tallied 129 assists with just four errors and 12 double-plays in 199 chances from the hot corner, helping lead the Cowboys to their first Southland Conference Tournament title and NCAA Tournament appearance since 2003.
In league play, he was flawless at third base, finishing as one of eight Southland defenders to post a perfect fielding percentage on at least 100 total chances. Maxwell recorded 66 assists and helped on four twin-killings.
Maxwell’s fellow finalist includes, Nashville Regional opponent Jake Means of Indiana State and Collin Wolf of Campbell University.
The award winner will be announced on Wednesday June 19.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.