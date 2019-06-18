McNeese pitcher Aidan Anderson signs with the Phillies

The righty from Beaumont had a strong finish to his McNeese career. As a senior, he pitched his first career complete game in the Pokes conference tournament opening win against Incarnate Word. He then followed that up with a strong 3.2 inning, five strikeout performance in the championship game en route to being named MVP for the Southland Conference Tournament. He wrapped up his senior season with a 3.29 ERA in 27 appearances and six starts. He totaled 66 strikeouts in 79.1 innings pitched in 2019.