McNeese pitcher Aidan Anderson signs with the Phillies

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Although he went undrafted, former McNeese pitcher Aidan Anderson will have the opportunity to continue his baseball career at the professional level as he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.
Anderson began his McNeese career as a reliever and then transformed into a starting role during his senior season. Anderson appeared in 83 games in his McNeese career and made 18 starts.
The righty from Beaumont had a strong finish to his McNeese career. As a senior, he pitched his first career complete game in the Pokes conference tournament opening win against Incarnate Word. He then followed that up with a strong 3.2 inning, five strikeout performance in the championship game en route to being named MVP for the Southland Conference Tournament. He wrapped up his senior season with a 3.29 ERA in 27 appearances and six starts. He totaled 66 strikeouts in 79.1 innings pitched in 2019.
Anderson’s twin brother, Grant, was drafted by the Seattle Mariners last year and currently plays in the Rangers organization.
