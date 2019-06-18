Manhattan DA declines to review cases handled by Central Park 5 prosecutor Fairstein

NEW YORK (NY1/CNN) - A Manhattan district attorney is refusing to review thousands of cases handled by the prosecutor in the infamous Central Park Five trial.
New York officials are calling for a second look into the cases handled by Linda Fairstein, a former top Manhattan sex crimes prosecutor.
The New York City Public Advocate is also urging the state government to get involved.
“The governor can step in,” said Jumanee Williams, the city’s public advocate. “We ask him to step in with an independent investigation or that the state give the attorney general the power to step in as well. We are adding those two things into our asks because as we mentioned, we’re not stopping until this happens.”
Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance said the case was a tragedy, but he doesn't want to reopen all of Fairstein's other cases.
The push was partly sparked by a recent Netflix series, "When They See Us."
It is a dramatized story about the events that played out starting in 1989 when a female jogger was brutally beaten and sexually assaulted in New York's Central Park.
Five minority teens were later convicted and spent years in prison.
But they were exonerated only after serial rapist and murderer Matias Reyes confessed in 2002 that he was behind the attack.
Copyright 2019 NY1 via CNN. All rights reserved.