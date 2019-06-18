LCPD releases names of victims in double homicide investigation on 5th Street

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has released the names of the two victims from a weekend double homicide.
Zachary Reed, 16, and Donovan Citizen, 28, were found dead in a car on the 1900 block of 5th St. just before midnight Friday night. Police say both had been shot.
This is just one of the several violent crimes in Lake Charles since the start of 2019.
“This is our 5th and 6th murder of the year," Lt. Jeff Keenum with Lake Charles Police said. "So we are averaging one a month.”
Police Chief Shawn Caldwell held a news conference last week to discuss arrests in three violent crimes that have occurred in the city over the last month. He said many of those arrested were members of local ‘rap groups’, or gangs, in Lake Charles.
“We are learning that they deal drugs, maybe they deal in prostitution, even human trafficking, so they may be a gang, but on the surface, they present themselves as a rap group.” Caldwell said.
The Lake Charles Police Department is not disclosing if this homicide investigation is gang-related, but ask for the public’s help in solving this crime.
“Something very frustrating is when we go out into the community and make efforts to speak to folks who may have information about this and they just totally shut it down with law enforcement," Keenum said. "It seems like people only get involved when it affects them or their family. There are dead young men in this community. We encourage you if you have any information, to step up, step forward, and tell us what happened.”
Lake Charles Police say they do not have any suspects at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
