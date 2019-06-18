It’s NOT porn: Iberville Parish Council says adult video store sign is prop for movie

By Rachael Thomas | June 18, 2019 at 2:54 PM CDT - Updated June 18 at 5:55 PM

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Iberville Parish Council is assuring residents an adult video store is not coming to the town after a sign advertising one popped up in town.

The council says the Lions Club building on Highway 77 has been rented to Celtic Studios for the filming of a movie. The “adult video" sign on top of the building is a movie prop and is not permanent, the council says.

The Iberville Parish Council has not issued any permits for an adult video store, and the sign is just a prop for the movie.

The sign is causing quite a stir among residents though, and many of them have commented on the council’s Facebook post about the sign.

