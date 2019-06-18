FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Little to no chance of rain this week, hot and humid though

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -High pressure stretches from the Atlantic Ocean into the Gulf of Mexico and will continue to strengthen this week. This will keep southerly winds in place across Southwest Louisiana which means the humidity is here to stay. Upper level high pressure will develop over our area Wednesday through Friday and that will make it very difficult for rain to develop.
As a result, the forecast calls for only a 10% chance of rain Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 70s in the morning hours except at the coast where lows will likely not drop below 80 degrees! Afternoon highs will vary from the mid to upper 80s at the coast, while inland areas may reach the mid 90s! However, the more important number is the heat index and those values will range from 98 to 105! Use caution if you are going to be outdoors and drink plenty of water.
It is important to note that we may see a better chance of rain any day if an upper level disturbance passes near our area. These disturbances are not forecasted well by the models, so we will just have to wait and see if this becomes an issue.
By the weekend the upper level high will begin to weaken and that should allow a few isolated showers Saturday. But the rain chance will increase to 40% on Sunday as we will be back to a more typical summer pattern.
By next week high pressure appears to weak a bit and this will allow a few more showers and storms, the rain chance will only be 20%. But that simply brings us back to normal summer weather!
Next week looks like a continuation of the typical summer weather and that means a 30 to 40 percent chance of rain each day.
The tropics remain quiet with no signs of anything developing over the next 5 to 7 days!
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
