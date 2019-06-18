FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Little to no chance of rain this week, hot and humid though

As a result, the forecast calls for only a 10% chance of rain Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 70s in the morning hours except at the coast where lows will likely not drop below 80 degrees! Afternoon highs will vary from the mid to upper 80s at the coast, while inland areas may reach the mid 90s! However, the more important number is the heat index and those values will range from 98 to 105! Use caution if you are going to be outdoors and drink plenty of water.