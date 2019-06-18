FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fewer storms means hotter temperatures returning this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - In the wake of yesterday’s upper level disturbance moving off to east, some drier air in the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere has entered the state and will continue to limit shower and thunderstorm development today to nothing more than a few isolated afternoon storms. Rain chances are lower at 30% today and will continue to decrease throughout the rest of the week.
High temperatures should have no trouble at all reaching 90 degrees this afternoon with heat index values into the upper 90s to near 100 with west-southwesterly winds around 5 to 15 mph through the afternoon. More of a southerly breeze tonight will keep temperatures a few degrees warmer overnight with lows into the upper 70s.
A building ridge of upper level high pressure will essentially cut off all daily rain chances Wednesday through Saturday, although one or two very isolated afternoon showers or thunderstorms could manage to overcome the ridge, but rain won’t be much of a talker at all over these days ahead.
Rain chances drop to 20% or less each day through Saturday with daily afternoon highs in the lower 90s and persistent onshore winds, keeping the muggy air in place with warm nights. By the second half of the weekend, the ridge aloft will weaken just enough to allow for a better chance of scattered thunderstorms by Sunday and Monday.
The biggest issue we will have the rest of the week will be high humidity combining with daytime highs in the 90s to bring the feels like temperatures back into the 100 degree range each day. Make sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks when working outdoors this week and know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
The tropics remain quiet with no new development expected this week. Make sure to tune in to the First Alert Weather Team’s 2019 Hurricane Special, “Surviving the Storms” which airs Wednesday evening at 6:30 PM on KPLC, immediately following 7News at Six tomorrow.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.