FATHER’S DAY FIGHT: Head of La. State Troopers Assoc. still employed after being arrested for reportedly firing shot at daughter’s boyfriend

Deputies also spoke with Lauren, who was on site during the incident. She says she was cleaning at the office when her father became upset to learn Mendel, her child’s father, was in her car. She says her father grabbed the gun and pointed the gun at Mendel’s head, cursing at him and ordering him to get out of the car. She also says at some point, her father fired one round into the air, and that’s when Mendel took off running down Jefferson Highway. Lauren says her father does know what Mendel looks like because he has met him several times before and supposedly does not like him because he doesn’t take care of his child.