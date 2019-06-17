Thornton shuts down former team, Blue Jays rout Astros 12-0

Astros: OF George Springer (left hamstring strain) took flyballs in the outfield prior to the game. He is expected to run the bases on Monday in Cincinnati before a possible rehabilitation assignment. "We want him to do every single thing that we can think of to get him ready to play," Hinch said. "We are going to an extreme for him basically because of how long he's been out." .. 2B Jose Altuve (left hamstring strain) will play in rehabilitation games Sunday and Monday with Triple-A Round Rock.