SWLA Arrest Report - June 16, 2019
June 17, 2019 at 6:47 AM CDT - Updated June 17 at 6:47 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 16, 2019.

Dewayne Eugene Davis, 22, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; obstruction of justice; escape; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Enrico Anthony Williams, 44, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Bianca Mariah Edwards, 25, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule III drug; carrying a weapon during a crime; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ashley Ann Thibodeaux, 30, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Justin Devon Bargeman, 28, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule IV drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.

Tinesha Rochella Ivory, 27, Lake Charles: Aggravated second degree battery.

Odilon Urbina Alvarado, 49, Lake Charles: False imprisonment with a dangerous weapon.

Derrick Mckenzie Bellard, 28, Oberlin: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Antonio Demon Brown, 32, Lake Charles: Attempted possession of drug paraphernalia; second offense DWI; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Cody Allen Fontenot, 29, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of stolen things between $5,000 and $25,000.

Jeremy Ray Alfred, 29, Iowa: Contempt of court (4 charges); first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; first offense possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; child endangerment.

Jeremy Leepaul Levier, 30, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; production, manufacture, distribution, possession of a Schedule II drug.

Danielle Lynn Clostio, 36, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice.

David Edward Gray, 48, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; trespass.

Landon Scott Romero, 29, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; theft between $1,000 and $5,000; property damage under $1,000.

Kelsey Kathryn Thompson, 26, Ragley: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Amanda Elizabeth Feemster, 30, Sulphur: Aggravated assault, child endangerment; aggravated assault.

Quincy Anton Malveaux, 34, Lake Charles: Obscenity, theft under $1,000.

