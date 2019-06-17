SWLA Arrest Report - June 16, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 16, 2019.
Dewayne Eugene Davis, 22, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; obstruction of justice; escape; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Enrico Anthony Williams, 44, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Bianca Mariah Edwards, 25, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule III drug; carrying a weapon during a crime; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ashley Ann Thibodeaux, 30, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Justin Devon Bargeman, 28, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule IV drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.
Tinesha Rochella Ivory, 27, Lake Charles: Aggravated second degree battery.
Odilon Urbina Alvarado, 49, Lake Charles: False imprisonment with a dangerous weapon.
Derrick Mckenzie Bellard, 28, Oberlin: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Antonio Demon Brown, 32, Lake Charles: Attempted possession of drug paraphernalia; second offense DWI; possession of a Schedule I drug.
Cody Allen Fontenot, 29, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of stolen things between $5,000 and $25,000.
Jeremy Ray Alfred, 29, Iowa: Contempt of court (4 charges); first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; first offense possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; child endangerment.
Jeremy Leepaul Levier, 30, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; production, manufacture, distribution, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Danielle Lynn Clostio, 36, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice.
David Edward Gray, 48, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; trespass.
Landon Scott Romero, 29, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; theft between $1,000 and $5,000; property damage under $1,000.
Kelsey Kathryn Thompson, 26, Ragley: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Amanda Elizabeth Feemster, 30, Sulphur: Aggravated assault, child endangerment; aggravated assault.
Quincy Anton Malveaux, 34, Lake Charles: Obscenity, theft under $1,000.
