Sulphur residents begin receiving new trash cans, new service begins July 1

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Sulphur residents should expect new trash cans, but the city says to keep using the old ones until next month.
Sulphur announced Monday that Waste Management is delivering new trash cans from June 17 through June 28 as the company prepares to take over trash services in the city.
The city says not to use the new cans until July 1.
Republic Services will be picking up its trash cans during the last week of June. The city says that anyone with multiple cans should only place one at the road to be picked up. Additional carts purchased by residents belong to them and will be serviced by Waste Management as an extra cart.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.