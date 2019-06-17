New Orleans police officer shot Uptown, 2 suspects in custody

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A New Orleans police officer was shot Uptown during an armed robbery, according to a spokesman for the police department.
The shooting happened just after 6 a.m. at CVS Pharmacy in the 4900 block of Prytania Street.
NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson says multiple officers responded to the area when a shootout ensued between the officer and the suspects.
Three officers returned fire striking one suspect. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.
A second suspect was apprehended around 9 a.m.
The officer was shot in the left shoulder.
He is alert and stable. Chief Ferguson was at University Medical Center with the officer.
There is a large police presence at the intersection of Upperline and Prytania. Louisiana State Police is also on scene.
The Independent Police Monitor and Federal Monitor are also on scene,
