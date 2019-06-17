FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances decreasing through the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -An upper level disturbance is located near our area, and this was the reason for all the clouds we saw through the day along with the rain that started Sunday and continued through Monday morning. This disturbance will remain in place through Tuesday and that means more clouds and the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms anytime.
By Wednesday high pressure will take over our weather and that should act to limit rain chances to 20% at best; it is quite possible that we won’t see any rain at all. Temperatures will warm with the lack of rain, afternoon highs will top out in the low to mid 90s and heat indices will reach the 100 degree mark or higher in most areas!
The warm and relatively dry pattern should remain in place through the upcoming weekend. So, if you have outdoor plans the heat and humidity will be your primary concern. However, it is worth noting that if any upper level disturbances pass nearby we could see more rain than this current forecast indicates. We will continue to watch for that and will keep you posted through the week.
By next week high pressure appears to weak a bit and this will allow a few more showers and storms. But that simply brings us back to normal summer weather!
The tropics remain quiet with no signs of anything developing over the next 5 to 7 days!
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.