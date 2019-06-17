FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Daily storms likely through Tuesday; summer heat closes out the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With our area caught between high pressure to the east and an upper level pattern out of the northwest, storm complexes originating out of Texas continue to move in our direction today with another batch of thunderstorms affecting our area this morning.
The bulk of this first batch of storms today will be on the exit by mid-morning but another round of scattered thunderstorms will likely re-develop shortly after midday and through the afternoon.
Keep your rain gear as you are out and about today. No organized severe weather is expected with the primary threat of storms coming from gusty winds and cloud to ground lightning.
Heavy enough downpours could cause some minor flooding of poor drainage areas with overall rainfall amounts between one and two inches are expected through the day.
cattered showers and thunderstorms look to reignite on Tuesday with remnants of the upper level disturbance and rain cooled boundaries lingering across the area that will serve as the instigators of more storms to form on Tuesday, mainly during the afternoon hours tomorrow.
Outside of the storms, temperatures will be hot, topping out in the lower 90s with heat index values around 102-104 during the afternoon.
By mid-week, an upper level ridge of high pressure will further strengthen over our area, rearranging the storm track a bit to keep storm complexes away from Southwest Louisiana and limiting the amount and coverage of afternoon thunderstorms to a 20-30%, Thursday through the upcoming weekend.
Friday is the first day of summer and it will live up to its name with highs in the lower to middle 90s and lows at night close to 80!
The tropics remain quiet, and although Gulf water temperatures are plenty warm up to support tropical development, no formation is expected over the next five days largely due to a ridge of high pressure established over most of the Gulf of Mexico.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
