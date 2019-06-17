Fifth annual Al Woods Fun Day

ELTON, La. (KPLC) - It was a day full of family, fun, and food. People from near and far came together in Elton on Saturday for the fifth consecutive year to celebrate one of their own — former Indian and current NFL defensive tackle Al Woods.
“I always like being here, I love being home and doing this for everybody," Al Woods said. "I just want to give the kids and the community something to do instead of just sitting at home and doing crazy stuff. I’m glad to be able to do it.”
“The fact that he comes back to Elton and is a homebody and doesn’t mind and really enjoys coming back home is great," Woods cousin Keisha Williams added. "I think it’s a priority for him which is a big plus for all of us.”
The former LSU Tiger has made multiple stops during his nine year pro career and recently found a new, yet familiar home. Woods spent part of the 2011 season in Seattle and signed a one year deal in May to suit up with the Seahawks once again.
“Coach Ken Norton and defensive line coach Clint Hurtt had great conversations with me. I liked it up there and I wanted to go back," said Woods. "It’s a great city and great part of the country, it’s beautiful up there. I’m excited to go back and finish my career off with a bang if that’s what it is.”
Woods is humble, but also knows that he is special and looked up to; having achieved such great things for someone from a town of just a little over a thousand people.
“If I can do it, anybody can do it," admitted Woods. "It just takes a lot of hard work and sacrifice along with knowing where you want to go and going to get it. Don’t ever let anybody tell you that you can’t do something. If you have a dream protect it.”
