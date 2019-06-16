McNeese Wins Three Rodeo Championships

CASPER,WY (KPLC) - McNeese State University’s women’s rodeo team is once again first in the nation after winning the team championship and two national individual championships Saturday night at the 71st College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyo.
Mia Manzanares, of Opelousas, retained her national women’s all-around championship and is the co-winner of the goat tying championship, as she and Beau Peterson from Panhandle State University tied for first place. McNeese swept the women’s team championship for the second year in a row.
For the men’s team, Waylon Bourgeois, of Church Point, placed 10th in bareback riding while Gabe Soileau, of Bunkie, also placed 10th in steer wrestling.
“This year’s finals were very competitive, but the women’s team came together and once again won the national championship,” says McNeese rodeo coach Justin Browning. “I’m proud of all of our student-athletes and their performances at this year’s competition.”
McNeese intercollegiate rodeo began in 1947 and this is the 28th consecutive year that McNeese has sent students to the national championship finals.
