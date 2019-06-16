First Alert Forecast: Thunderstorms expected to move through SWLA early Monday morning

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Through the rest of the afternoon northern portions of SWLA can expect thunderstorms to begin to move into the area. I think this will mainly impact Vernon, Beauregard, and Allen parishes. If you have any evening plans outside, now is the time to begin moving in as storms with lightning area moving into Vernon parish as of 2 pm. The rest of SWLA should expect the heat to continue with the heat index flirting with 100 this afternoon for those along the I10 corridor. Temperatures will begin to fall, faster for those who get rain, into the mid 70s overnight.
Overnight we are also watching for an area of thunderstorms to develop and move across SWLA. Timing of this system looks like late Sunday night into the early morning hours of Monday.
This storms continue to move across SWLA through the morning commute so plan accordingly and add a few extra minutes of drive time into your morning routine.
The Storm Prediction Center also has SWLA under a marginal risk for severe weather. The main threats will be damaging wind and hail. Be sure to keep updated on the forecast as this chance for rain depends on this system developing through the next several hours.
Through the rest of our Monday expect temperatures to warm up into the low 90s with feels-like temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds and maybe some afternoon thunderstorms developing thanks to daytime heating and lots of moisture in the air. Overnight, temperatures drop into the 70s.
Tuesday we’re also watching for the chance for rain. Right now I’m thinking more scattered afternoon showers, but there are some models insisting on another area of thunderstorms developing and moving through SWLA. Download the First Alert Weather App to get the latest alerts as the forecast continues to change. Temperature wise expect another hot day with highs in the 90s and triple digit heat indices.
Wednesday rain chances fall to 30% and stick there through Thursday with the chance for widespread afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low 90s and overnight lows in the upper 70s.
Into next weekend rain chances fall even more, but there is still that chance for an afternoon shower or storms as is typical in the summer time. Temperatures will warm into the low 90s both days, but it will feel like the triple digits!
Out in the tropics, there is plenty of Saharan Dust, which means no tropical developments for us to worry about. The National Hurricane Center does not have any areas high lighted through the next 5 days.
