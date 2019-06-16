First Alert Forecast: Thunderstorms expected to move through SWLA early Monday morning

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Through the rest of the afternoon northern portions of SWLA can expect thunderstorms to begin to move into the area. I think this will mainly impact Vernon, Beauregard, and Allen parishes. If you have any evening plans outside, now is the time to begin moving in as storms with lightning area moving into Vernon parish as of 2 pm. The rest of SWLA should expect the heat to continue with the heat index flirting with 100 this afternoon for those along the I10 corridor. Temperatures will begin to fall, faster for those who get rain, into the mid 70s overnight.