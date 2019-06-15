Two found shot to death in crashed car on 5th Street

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is searching for information after two people were found shot to death in a vehicle on 5th Street.
Lt. Jeff Keenum said that LCPD was assigned to the 1900 block of 5th Street for a vehicle crash around 11:44 p.m., Friday. When officers arrived, they found two occupants in the crashed vehicle that had gunshot wounds and were deceased.
Anyone with information is asked to contact lead investigator Sgt. John Russell at 491-1311 or jrussell@cityoflc.us.
