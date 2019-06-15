One man dead in single-vehicle crash near DeRidder

June 15, 2019 at 10:58 AM CDT - Updated June 15 at 10:58 AM

MERRYVILLE, La. (KPLC) - A DeRidder man died after a single-vehicle crash on US 190 on Friday, Trooper Derek Senegal with Louisiana State Police said.

LSP responded to a single-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler on US 190 near Libbick Road, just west of DeRidder around 8:25 p.m.

The crash claimed the life of Richard Dewayne Ziesemer, 60, Senegal said. Investigation revealed a 2020 Kenworth 18-wheeler, driven by Ziesemer was traveling east on US 190. For unknown reasons, the 18-wheeler ran off the side of the roadway and through a shallow ditch. After striking several trees, the 18-wheeler stopped in a wooded area.

Senegal said despite being properly restrained at the time of the crash, Ziesemer was pronounced dead at the scene.

A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

