One man dead in single-vehicle crash near DeRidder

MERRYVILLE, La. (KPLC) - A DeRidder man died after a single-vehicle crash on US 190 on Friday, Trooper Derek Senegal with Louisiana State Police said.
LSP responded to a single-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler on US 190 near Libbick Road, just west of DeRidder around 8:25 p.m.
The crash claimed the life of Richard Dewayne Ziesemer, 60, Senegal said. Investigation revealed a 2020 Kenworth 18-wheeler, driven by Ziesemer was traveling east on US 190. For unknown reasons, the 18-wheeler ran off the side of the roadway and through a shallow ditch. After striking several trees, the 18-wheeler stopped in a wooded area.
Senegal said despite being properly restrained at the time of the crash, Ziesemer was pronounced dead at the scene.
A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.
