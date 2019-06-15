First Alert Forecast: Rain chances increasing for the first half of the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - This afternoon rain chances are going to continue to fall as thunderstorms continue north our of our area. Through the rest of this afternoon expect a mix of sun and clouds with more clouds than sun. Dewpoints are in the mid 70s for much of SWLA and that much moisture in the air means its getting oppressive out there. Unfortunately, I don’t see those dewpoints falling as we’ve also got pretty breezy conditions out of the south. As we get closer to that sunset and we could see temperatures starting to cool, I don’t think they’ll fall too much. Overnight lows stuck in the mid to upper 70s.