First Alert Forecast: Rain chances increasing for the first half of the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - This afternoon rain chances are going to continue to fall as thunderstorms continue north our of our area. Through the rest of this afternoon expect a mix of sun and clouds with more clouds than sun. Dewpoints are in the mid 70s for much of SWLA and that much moisture in the air means its getting oppressive out there. Unfortunately, I don’t see those dewpoints falling as we’ve also got pretty breezy conditions out of the south. As we get closer to that sunset and we could see temperatures starting to cool, I don’t think they’ll fall too much. Overnight lows stuck in the mid to upper 70s.
Starting off Sunday with muggy conditions and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. I’ve also increased that rain chance to a 40% chance a as models have made a drastic turn from yesterday when they were showing hit or miss showers for Sunday to more widespread development of thunderstorms during the afternoon hours.
The storm prediction center has highlighted portions of SWLA in a 1 or marginal risk for severe weather. The SPC has designated the greatest threats as hail and wind for our area. Be sure to keep updated with the forecast especially if you have any outdoor plans for Dad!
With a greater chance for that thunderstorms through the afternoon remember one of the most important weather rules, ‘If thunder roars head indoors’. So have a back up plan if you have outside plans with dad for Father’s Day. Temperatures are still on track to reach the low 90s through the afternoon before dropping back into the mid 70s overnight.
Monday expect warm temperatures to start the day and gradually increasing to the low 90s through the afternoon. A 40% chance of rain for the afternoon as we can expect wide spread scattered showers and storms for much of south Louisiana. Be sure to keep that umbrella handy through Monday and much of the next week. Rain chances taper off into the evening hours as we lose daytime heating and temperatures fall into the mid 70s.
Tuesday looks pretty similar to Monday with temperatures starting off warm and topping out in the low 90s. Another day with a 40% chance for rain in the afternoon as we are expecting wide spread scattered showers and storms. Grabbing that umbrella before you head out the door would probably be a good idea. Overnight temperatures fall into the mid 70s once again.
It looks like we could start to see a little bit of a lower chance of rain by Wednesday as some of our instability that is needed for thunderstorms to form becomes weaker. Rain chances are down to a 30% chance for Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds both days and temperatures reaching the low 90s with heat indices possibly reaching the low triple digits with a bit of breeze.
Out in the tropics we’ve got plenty of Saharan dust limiting the development of any potential tropical systems which is why the National Hurricane Center does not have anything developing for the next 5 days.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.