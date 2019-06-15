Extended foster care program impacts local families

In 2018, Louisiana began its effort to extend foster care to 21 with the passage of Sen. Ryan Gatti’s SB 129 (Act 649), which extended care to 21 for anyone in high school or working toward an equivalent credential. After working with the Annie E. Casey Foundation and studying work underway around the U.S., the Task Force on Extending the Age of Foster Care to 21 recommended expanding the program to all youth who reach age 18 while in foster care and have not year turned 21 and who: