Extended foster care program impacts local families

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s just one of a number of monumental moves made at the capitol during the spring legislative session.
Governor John Bel Edwards signed legislation to extend foster care to age 21 for all youth in care on their 18th birthday.
This is not only a big move for the state, but all those whose lives have been touched by the system.
“Everything was just coming down on me again and it was happening again..I was like no, this can’t happen, I was so upset,” said Ella Huval.
“No child deserves to have their destiny sealed by the circumstances beyond their control,” said Jarvis, former foster youth.
Huval is an 18-year-old who has spent the last 4 years in the foster care system. After turning 18, she along with her foster mother, Joan Lassange can both attest to how big of a deal it is to extend the foster care age.
“As we learn in foster care, any child coming to us is normally at least a year or two behind in school..same thing when they’re 18,their mentality, their emotional well being is not of an 18-year-old normally,” said Lassange. "That’s why its so important that we continue supporting them.”
Louisiana joins 28 other states in extending foster care to age 21.
The voluntary program would allow the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) to provide intensive services to aid in youths’ transition to adulthood. Studies have found, without additional support, youth who exit foster care at age 18 typically experience poor outcomes at a higher rate than their peers in the general population, including reduced rates of completing high school, post-secondary or vocational programs, and increased rates of homelessness, incarceration, substance abuse, unemployment, early pregnancy and dependence on public assistance.
The new law signed by Gov. Edwards now gives youth who have already ‘aged out’ of foster care the opportunity to enroll in the program, it’s something that the Department of Children and Family Services said was the right thing to do.
“With the passing of this legislation..what we also did was we studied what program could we utilize to change outcomes," said Christy Tate, DCFS manager of Child Welfare Services. “We don’t want to just extend the current program, we want to change those dire outcomes that our young adults face."
Lassange says the transition into adulthood isn’t easy, especially for foster youth.
“You can never know until you’ve done it," said Lassange.
Click here for more information on requirements and how you can help.
In 2018, Louisiana began its effort to extend foster care to 21 with the passage of Sen. Ryan Gatti’s SB 129 (Act 649), which extended care to 21 for anyone in high school or working toward an equivalent credential. After working with the Annie E. Casey Foundation and studying work underway around the U.S., the Task Force on Extending the Age of Foster Care to 21 recommended expanding the program to all youth who reach age 18 while in foster care and have not year turned 21 and who:
- Are enrolled in a post-secondary vocational or educational program;
- Are enrolled in a program or activity designed to promote or remove barriers to employment;
- Are employed at least 80 hours per month; or
- Have a medical condition that renders the young adult incapable of engaging in any of these activities.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.