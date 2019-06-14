SWLA Arrest Report - June 13, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 13, 2019.
Zachery Jayree Mikesh, 22, DeQuincy: Contempt of court; revocation of parole.
Derrick Tremain Ethridge, 35, Lake Charles: Home invasion; domestic abuse; child endangerment; violations of protective orders.
Christy Ann Laughlin, 20, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Saige Brett Hessifer, 19, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Christain Tyler Pearson, 18, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Randell Oneal Nash, 38, Coushatta: Parole detainer.
Phillip Mark Amy, 40, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Jimmy Lee Bellard, 58, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; theft under $1,000; revocation of parole.
Joseph Davis Lassien II, 46, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Johnny Lee Vizia, 60, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; parole detainer.
David Everett Chapman, 52, Sulphur: Parole violation.
Damien Dewayne Trahan, 40, Lake Charles: Parole detainer.
Devin Marquis Dshon Ceasar, 26, Lake Charles: Probation violation; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; contraband in a penal institution.
Ernest Paul Shaw, 20, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Theador Medina Lopez, 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft under $1,000; probation detainer.
Donald Ray Whatley, 48, Vinton: Strangulation.
Shaquille Lamont Malbrough, 25, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; failure to stop or yield.
Miach Travaun Reese, 19, Lake Charles: Burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Felix Perez, 52, Opelousas: Instate detainer.
Cornell Joseph Lee Chavis, 32, Crowley: Contempt of court.
Trayvon Hurt, 25, Jennings: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; attempt and conspiracy.
Hayden Patrick Cassidy, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; disturbing the peace.
Isaiah Omar Reed, 22, Jennings: Following vehicles; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; attempt and conspiracy.
Victoria Joseph, 47, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace.
Arthur Keith Monceaux, 52, Westlake: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Robert Ross Guillory, 35, DeQuincy: Possession of drug paraphernalia; theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Jaleigh Andrea Wilcox, 34, Sulphur: Child endangerment.
Deidre Rae Smith, 34, Sulphur: First degree rape; indecent behavior with juveniles; oral sexual battery; sexual battery.
Jerald Jermaine Ardoin, 41, Lake Charles: Probation and parole detainer.
Damon Paul Captain, 43, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; carrying weapons during a crime; money laundering.
Kdarell Watson, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Colen Matthew Thomas Cole, 25, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sara Ann Angelle, 62, Kaplin: Theft under $1,000; identity theft; possession of stolen things between $5,000 and $25,000.
Nathaniel E Ryan Jr., 33, Lake Charles: Criminal trespassing; public intimidation.
Justin Paul Taylor, 25, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
