Shelby on the Geaux: Bayou Guide Service Fishing Tour

THERIOT, La. (KPLC) - All week long we have worked to bring you fun and exciting places to visit for the summertime.
A few hours south near Houma is Theriot, Louisiana were we visited Bayou Guide Service. Run by captain Bill Lake, the business has been around for more than 25 years.
Almost every day Captain Lake has people from around the world visit him for a chance to experience life on the waters of Louisiana.
“We get them from England, Alaska, Canada,” Lake said. “It’s really rewarding, you know, we never know who’s going to step into the boat the next day.”
Since I was a child, i have fished with my parents, and ahead of Father’s Day, I took my dad, Tim Trahan along to experience Bayou Dularge.
In under two hours, we each caught almost 15 redfish and drums totaling over 20 pounds each. Proving you do not have to travel to the Gulf of Mexico to really reel in the big ones.
If you are interested in a trip with Captain Lake, visit his website.
