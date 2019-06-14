President of Poland visits Cheniere’s Sabine Pass LNG Terminal in Cameron

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Polish President Andrzej Duda visited Cameron Parish on Friday, to tour Cheniere’s Sabine Pass LNG Terminal.
Duda toured the liquefied natural gas facility along with U.S. Secretary of Energy, Rick Perry. The visit was a part of Duda’s second trip to the United States in the last year, which kicked off in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.
Duda met with President Trump to discuss U.S. and Polish military and energy relations.
To bolster energy relations, an agreement was signed between U.S. Liquefied Natural Gas suppliers, including Cheniere, and a Polish energy company for 6.95 million tons of U.S. LNG to go to Poland annually.
That amounts to about 55% of Poland’s natural gas consumption.
“Our growing energy partnership goes well beyond natural gas," Perry said. "We’re collaborating on nuclear energy, on cyber security, infrastructure as well.”
Perry said Cheniere, which began as in import facility, is now the second largest LNG facility in the world.
Duda said that he and Trump began energy discussions in 2017, and by the end of the year, Cheniere will have delivered 20 cargoes of LNG to Poland.
Duda said Poland realized the need for the diversification of energy sources after Russia cut off their natural gas supply to Ukraine, Poland’s supplier.
“After Russia stopped deliveries of this very much needed and very much demanded natural source, all of drew lessons from that dramatic experience," Duda said. "What we need is diversification of supplies. Diversification of sources of supply.”
Both Duda and Perry agreed that the possibilities are endless if the U.S. and Poland stay on the track they’re on now.
President Trump has said that his next visit to Poland may take place this September.
