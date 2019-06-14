McNeese puts on finishing touches to offseason as SLC Media Day approaches

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The offseason is in its stretch run as the Cowboys have wrapped up it’s recruiting class and now awaits the next and final step of the offseason— media day. Below are a few notes from the Cowboys.
COWBOYS FINALIZE RECRUITING CLASS
The McNeese Cowboys finalized its 2019 recruiting class, the first under Sterlin Gilbert, on Thursday. With seven spots left after signing 18 players in December and February, the Pokes went all-in on the transfer market to complete the class.
McNeese took a mixture of offense and defense as four of the players came from Division I schools. Five total players were ranked in high school with four being three-stars or better.
McNEESE RELEASES SUMMER ROSTER
The school has updated its football roster for the summer heading into fall practice. There are a number of walk-ons listed and the school will further fill out bios on the players as the start to fall camp draws closer.
PARKER ORGERON RETIRES FROM FOOTBALL
One notable name left off the roster is McNeese receiver Parker Orgeron. He has been removed from the football roster following a rash of concussions during his time with the Cowboys. Orgeron missed five games last season dealing with the injuries.
Orgeron finishes his McNeese career with 67 catches for 780 yards and six receiving touchdowns. He also returned a punt for a touchdown last season.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE MEDIA DAY
The Southland Conference has set its media day for Thursday, July 18 at the Hilton Houston Post Oak by the Galleria. The event will air live online through the ESPN video platform, with the morning broadcast beginning at 9:00 a.m. and afternoon show starting at 1:15 p.m.
The day will open with comments from Southland Conference Commissioner Tom Burnett, followed by 25-minute interviews with each school’s trio of head coach and two student-athletes. The list of student-athletes will be finalized and announced in early July. Student-athletes will also take part in social media segments, which fans can follow live on the Southland Conference Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.
McNeese is set to take the main stage at 2:15 p.m.
