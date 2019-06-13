LSU head coach Paul Mainieri reflects on the season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s only one team in college baseball every season that finishes the year totally content with the end result, but the standard is the standard for LSU baseball, and head coach Paul Mainieri said Thursday he knows not making it to Omaha is tough on the Tiger fan base but there is still plenty to be proud of this season.
He also shared a little strategy in terms of his ideas moving forward about how to distribute the 35 roster spots the team holds. He said this past season, while 20 of those spots went towards pitchers and 15 towards position players, 2020 could look different in order to field a better day-to-day lineup.
“I hope that taking away a couple of the pitchers’ spots doesn’t hurt us, but we have a few more veterans this year coming back for our team that if they can stay healthy, I think that if we had 17 or 18 pitchers instead of 20, I think that it will be enough, which would allow us to maybe, you know, be a little bit stronger with our everyday lineup or our position players," said Mainieri. "Now, if we have a rash of injuries again next year on our pitching staff like we did this year, it could be devastating.”
Mainieri has a 594-255-3 record as the LSU baseball head coach.
