Fort Polk community welcomes familiar face as new Garrison Commander

“Here we learned how to lead, we learned how to take care of soldiers and what community cohesion meant," Roseberry said. "We spent our whole army career going from place to place looking for what we found here at Fort Polk and we just never really found it. Just the tight community cohesion, both here on Fort Polk and in the surrounding communities and we are just really excited to be back here to experience that again and to also serve the soldiers and the community here at Fort Polk.”