FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The summer swelter returns this weekend along with scattered storms

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The final morning of our less than oppressive air in place is kicking off our Friday with temperatures down into the 60s for a lot of Southwest Louisiana as an abundance of sunshine to start the day will mean a fast warm-up back into the 90s this afternoon. Humidity will be slowly returning as winds turn back onshore through the day, with nighttime lows tonight a bit warmer on average.
A warm front pulls up over the state Saturday bringing a surge of tropical moisture and combines with a weak upper level disturbance to produce some scattered thunderstorms with highs tomorrow in the lower 90s and heat index values closer to 100 during the afternoon. Expect a better chance of rain on Saturday than Sunday, although one or two isolated storms in the afternoon can’t be ruled out on Father’s Day as the swelter of summer-like heat and humidity lives on.
Skies may seem a bit hazier than normal later this weekend as some Saharan Dust off the coast of the Gulf moves inland, spreading the haziness inland through early next week. This could also result in some respiratory issues for those sensitive to asthma and other lung problems that are susceptible to breathing problems resulting from reduced air quality by next week.
A series of upper level disturbances Monday and Tuesday will kick up slightly higher than normal rain chances as we start the new work-week as a bit more of a numerous coverage of daily afternoon to early evening storms can be expected Monday and Tuesday before the pattern settles down a bit by the middle to latter of half of next week with more of our normal coverage of daily storms returns.
A textbook summer pattern will come into place next week with a strong Bermuda high pressure ridge locked over the eastern U.S. sending persistent southerly winds off the Gulf and block any cold fronts from moving through the state. This means not much day to day change to our weather pattern and the hot and humid air sticks around for the foreseeable future. The tropics remain quiet and no development is expected over the next five days!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
